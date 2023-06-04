Odisha Train Tragedy: Driver absolved of blame in three-train crash that killed 275 and injured 1,175

Odisha Train Tragedy : Odisha Train Tragedy: 275 killed and 1,175 injured in three-train crash near Bahanaga Bazar station

According to the driver of the Coromandel Express, who was involved in the tragic train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district, he proceeded on a loop line after receiving a green signal. The railways have confirmed that the driver was not at fault as he was not over-speeding and did not jump any signals. The accident, which resulted in the loss of 275 lives and left 1,175 people injured, occurred when the Coromandel Express collided with the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train near the Bahanaga Bazar station. Jaya Varma Sinha, a Member of Operation and Business Development, Railway Board, emphasized that safety is the top priority for the railways and that efforts were being made to preserve evidence and protect witnesses during the investigation process. The Coromandel Express’s direction, route, and signal were properly set, and the incident has been identified as a three-train crash involving the Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, and a goods train. The accident occurred in the evening near the Bahanaga Bazar station, situated about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

