“Odisha Train Tragedy Relief Work”: Prime Minister Modi Assesses Rescue and Relief Efforts and Holds Discussions with NDRF Officials Following Odisha Train Disaster

Prime Minister Modi Visits the Site of the Triple Train Tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore

On June 3rd, 2023, India woke up to the news of a tragic accident that happened in Odisha’s Balasore. Three trains, including the Coromandel Express, collided with each other, resulting in the loss of numerous lives and injuring several others. The nation mourned the loss of innocent lives, and the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, promised to visit the site to assess the situation and provide aid.

As promised, the Prime Minister arrived at the accident site to review the ongoing relief works and interacted with the local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces, and railway officials. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for a “whole of government” approach to mitigate this monumental tragedy.

The Prime Minister spoke to the Cabinet Secretary and the Health Minister from the site, indicating the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action. One shot captured the Prime Minister getting up from his chair and walking a few steps forward while holding the phone with one hand. The conversation lasted for around two to two and a half minutes.

The Union Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan, accompanied the Prime Minister on his visit to the accident site. He spoke to the media and expressed his deep condolences to the families of the victims. He also stated that the government is taking all necessary measures to provide aid and support to those affected by the tragedy.

The triple train tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of safety measures and the need to have a robust disaster response system in place. The Prime Minister’s visit to the site of the accident sends a strong message of solidarity and support to the affected families.

The accident has raised concerns about the state of Indian railways and the need for modernization and upgradation of infrastructure to prevent such accidents from happening in the future. The government must take swift action to address these concerns and ensure the safety of passengers traveling on the country’s railways.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister’s visit to the site of the triple train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore highlights the government’s commitment to providing relief and support to the affected families. The accident is a wake-up call to improve safety measures and modernize India’s railways. The nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and stands in solidarity with the affected families during these difficult times.

News Source : Times Now Digital

Source Link :Odisha Train Tragedy: Prime Minister Modi Reviews Rescue & Relief Work; Interacts With NDRF Officials/