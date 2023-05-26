Odogwu Mara Biography.: Biography of Odogwu Mara: Real Name, Age, and Tragic Death

Odogwu Mara Biography

Odogwu Mara, whose real name was Nduka Ezeudo, was a Nigerian musician and songwriter. He was born on November 7, 1950, in Umuduru Eziala, a small village in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, Nigeria. He was the last child in a family of six children.

Early Life and Education

Odogwu Mara grew up in his village, where he attended primary and secondary school. After completing his secondary education, he moved to Lagos to pursue a career in music.

Music Career

Odogwu Mara started his music career in Lagos in the 1970s. He was a member of the famous Oriental Brothers International Band, which was known for their highlife music. The band was led by the late Godwin Kabaka Opara, who was also a drummer and a vocalist.

Odogwu Mara was a multi-talented musician who played different musical instruments. He was a guitarist, keyboardist, and a percussionist. He was also a prolific songwriter who wrote many hit songs for the Oriental Brothers International Band.

In the 1980s, Odogwu Mara left the Oriental Brothers International Band to form his own band, called the Mara-Mara Sound. The band was known for their unique style of music, which was a fusion of highlife, funk, and reggae.

Personal Life

Odogwu Mara was married with children. He was also a devout Christian who was actively involved in his local church.

Cause of Death

Odogwu Mara died on June 18, 2021, at the age of 70. The cause of his death has not been officially announced.

Legacy

Odogwu Mara was a talented musician who contributed to the development of highlife music in Nigeria. His music was loved by many and his legacy will continue to live on.

In conclusion, Odogwu Mara was a Nigerian musician and songwriter who was known for his unique style of music. He was a member of the famous Oriental Brothers International Band and later formed his own band, the Mara-Mara Sound. He died on June 18, 2021, at the age of 70, and his cause of death has not been officially announced.

Source Link :Odogwu Mara Biography, Age, Real Name, Cause of Death/

