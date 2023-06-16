of Steven Rife: Cause of Death and Obituary Details Unveiled as Family Grieves

Steven Rife’s Death Cause and Obituary: Family Mourns the Loss

Steven Rife, a beloved member of his family and community, passed away suddenly on June 1st, 2021, at the age of 42. The cause of his death was a heart attack.

Steven was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 15th, 1978. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Business Administration. Steven was a hard-working man who dedicated his life to his family and career. He worked as an accountant for a famous company for over 15 years.

Steven had a passion for sports, especially basketball and football. He enjoyed playing with friends and watching games with his family. He was also a music lover and enjoyed playing the guitar in his free time.

Steven was a devoted husband, father, and son. He is survived by his wife, Karen, and their two children, Emily and Michael. Steven’s parents, John and Mary, and his siblings, David and Sarah, also survive him.

Steven will be remembered for his kind heart, generosity, and infectious smile. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Heart Association in Steven’s memory. The funeral service will be held on June 5th, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and Steven will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

