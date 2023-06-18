Offensive Tackle Bob Brown, Inductee of Pro Football Hall of Fame, Passes Away at Age 81

Bob Brown, Pro Football Hall of Fame Offensive Tackle, Dead at 81

Bob Brown, a Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle, has passed away at the age of 81. Brown played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams, and Oakland Raiders during his 10-year career in the NFL. He was known for his incredible strength and agility, which earned him multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections throughout his career. Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest offensive linemen in NFL history. His contributions to the game will never be forgotten.

Bob Brown football career Bob Brown Pro Football Hall of Fame induction Bob Brown NFL offensive tackle Bob Brown Philadelphia Eagles Bob Brown legacy in football