Officer and Good Samaritan rescue driver from fiery crash in Lake Station, Indiana

Lake Station Police Officer Lamprecht : Lake Station Police Officer and Good Samaritan Rescue Driver from Fiery Car Crash

The article reports on a car crash in Lake Station, Indiana, where a police officer and a Good Samaritan saved the driver from a fiery car crash. Sergeant James Lamprecht saw a car speeding and running a stop sign before losing sight of it. Moments later, the car was reported to have gone over a bridge and caught fire. Lamprecht and the Good Samaritan found the driver, who was unresponsive, and pulled him out of the car. The driver was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition. Lamprecht injured his knee during the rescue and is recovering. The department praised Lamprecht and the Good Samaritan for their heroism. Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago

