“Officer dragged” Today : GBI reports driver dies after dragging officer during traffic stop and tumbling down embankment – WSB-TV Channel 2

One Man Dead and Officer Injured in Georgia Hit-and-Run Incident

A hit-and-run incident in Bryan County, Georgia, has left one man dead and an officer injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) began investigating the incident late Thursday after a Motor Carrier Compliance Division officer witnessed the hit-and-run at a convenience store off Highway 280 near I-16.

The officer followed the car driven by 29-year-old Walter Kyle Herman of Ellabell and pulled him over on the side of the highway. When the officer approached Herman’s door and spoke with him, he attempted to place handcuffs on him. However, when the officer did this, Herman sped off while the officer was still reaching inside the car. As a result, the officer was dragged about one-tenth of a mile.

The car then hit a road sign and began to travel off the roadway down a steep embankment. Authorities said the officer then fired his weapon, causing both he and Herman to fall from the car, which eventually came to a stop. GBI officials confirmed that Herman died at the scene, while the officer was taken to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have not yet confirmed if Herman was shot or if his injuries were from the crash. The officer’s identity has also not been revealed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that law enforcement officers face daily while on duty. The officer involved in the incident was simply trying to do his job and apprehend a suspect who had committed a crime. However, the suspect’s decision to flee and resist arrest led to tragic consequences.

It is important for drivers to remember that fleeing from the police is never a good idea. Not only is it dangerous, but it can also result in serious legal consequences. If you are ever pulled over by the police, it is best to comply with their instructions and cooperate fully. Doing so can help ensure your safety and the safety of others.

The loss of life in this incident is a tragedy and serves as a reminder of the importance of law enforcement officers in our communities. We must all work together to support and protect our officers as they work to keep us safe. Our thoughts are with the officer involved in this incident and his family, as well as the family of the suspect who lost his life.

News Source : WSBTV.com News Staff

Source Link :Driver killed after dragging officer who pulled him over, plunging down embankment, GBI says – WSB-TV Channel 2/