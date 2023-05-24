officer-involved shooting in Fountain today : Fountain police shooting victim identified by authorities | Latest News

Identification of Man Killed in Fountain Officer-Involved Shooting by Authorities | News Update today 2023.

A man and his pet dog were shot by law enforcement after an alleged attack on two police officers in Colorado Springs. Officers were responding to a domestic violence call when the man’s dog attacked one of the officers. The dog’s owner then reportedly began assaulting both officers and shots were fired, hitting the man and the dog. The man later died of his injuries. The incident is being investigated by detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Read Full story : Authorities identify man killed in officer-involved shooting in Fountain | News /

News Source : Colorado Springs Gazette

Officer-involved shooting in Fountain Fountain shooting incident Fatal shooting in Fountain Law enforcement shooting in Fountain Investigation into Fountain shooting