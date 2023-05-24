“officer-involved shooting investigation” today : Officer-involved shooting results in one fatality

Officer-involved shooting results in one fatality. today 2023.
An investigation is underway in Columbia after an officer-involved shooting turned fatal when Marion County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and resulted in the death of a suspect, whose identity has not been released.
