“officer-involved shooting investigation” today : Officer-involved shooting results in one fatality

Posted on May 24, 2023

An investigation is underway in Columbia after an officer-involved shooting turned fatal when Marion County sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a warrant. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning and resulted in the death of a suspect, whose identity has not been released.

News Source : https://www.wdam.com

