Officer-Involved Shooting Results in Death of Lenoir Woman from Drug Overdose today.

A Lenoir woman, identified as 46-year-old Shellabell Tester, was killed in a police shooting while reportedly suffering from a drug overdose and holding two knives. The family had called for help after she had overdosed on pills and meth, but when paramedics arrived, Tester allegedly picked up the knives and charged at officers. She was shot four times and later died on the way to the hospital. Tester’s brother expressed his opinion that the officer could have handled the situation differently. The officer involved will be placed on administrative leave while the North Carolina SBI investigates the incident.

