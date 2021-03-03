Officer James Daly Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer James Daly has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died

RT @chicagosmayor: Amy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Officer James Daly, a 21-year @Chicago_Police veteran. We’re keeping him and his loved ones in our prayers and extend our condolences to all of his CPD colleagues during this difficult time.Read More

