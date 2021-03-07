Officer Jeffrey Troglia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Officer Jeffrey T. Troglia has Died.

Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial 22h · The Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial offers its condolences to the Chicago Police Department on the deaths of two of its officer who died by suicide within the past four days. On Monday, Officer James Daly, 47, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 3am in a locker room at the Town Hall District station at 850 West Addison Street on the city’s North side. He was a 21-year veteran of the department and was to retire this week. On Friday, Officer Jeffrey T. Troglia, 38, was found dead of an apparent suicide in the afternoon in the basement of his home in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the city’s Far Southwest side. He had 15 years of service and was assigned to the gang unit. Our thoughts and prayers are with these officer’s families, friends, fellow officers and the Chicago Police Department during this difficult time.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away.

Randella O Lew

Thank you indiana. One officer loss is to many. Stand by our men and woman in blue. In Chicago we have a mayor who thinks very little of our officers. We pray for them all.

Richard Patrick

“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” Matthew 5:9 Rest In Peace Chicago Police Department Officers: James Daly, and Jeffrey T. Troglia.

