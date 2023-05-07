“Officer killed in Wisconsin” Today : Police Officer from Wisconsin Dies in St. Croix County While Attending to Drunken Driving Incident

Officer responding to drunken driving call in St. Croix County, Wisconsin, fatally shot

A St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed on Saturday evening in western Wisconsin while responding to a potential drunken driver in a ditch. Shortly after arriving on the scene, the deputy reported shots fired and was shot. The suspect fled and was later found dead in a wooded area with a gunshot wound. Law enforcement officers gathered at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul to honor the fallen officer.

This incident comes just a month after two officers were killed in a shootout after serving a warrant at a traffic stop in Wisconsin and a week after a Minnesota sheriff’s deputy was killed in a shootout. Another deputy and a police officer were also shot but survived.

News Source : ABC7 Chicago
Source Link :Wisconsin officer killed in St. Croix County while responding to drunken driving call/

