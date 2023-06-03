Officer Shawn Kelly Passes Away in Hospital Weeks After Shootout at Denham Springs Shopping Center: Obituary

Officer Shawn Kelly Dies in Hospital Weeks after Shootout at Denham Springs Shopping Center

Early Life and Career of Officer Shawn Kelly

Officer Shawn Kelly was born on December 17, 1982, in Denham Springs, Louisiana. He grew up in the area and attended local schools, graduating from Denham Springs High School in 2001. Kelly then went on to attend Louisiana State University, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.

After graduating, Kelly joined the Denham Springs Police Department as a patrol officer. He quickly established himself as a dedicated and hardworking member of the force, earning several commendations for his bravery and professionalism.

The Shootout at the Denham Springs Shopping Center

On August 20, 2021, Officer Kelly was on duty when he responded to a call about an armed robbery in progress at a local shopping center. When he arrived on the scene, he found two suspects attempting to flee the area in a stolen vehicle.

Kelly pursued the suspects, and a shootout ensued. Kelly was struck by gunfire and critically injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Officer Kelly’s Recovery and Passing

In the weeks following the shootout, Officer Kelly remained hospitalized, surrounded by his family and fellow officers. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, his condition continued to deteriorate. On September 12, 2021, Officer Kelly passed away, surrounded by his loved ones.

Tributes to Officer Kelly

Officer Kelly’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and support from the community and his fellow officers. Denham Springs Police Chief Shannon Womack released a statement expressing his condolences and praising Kelly for his bravery and dedication.

“Officer Kelly was a true hero who gave his life in service to his community,” Womack said. “He will be deeply missed by all of us who had the honor of working alongside him.”

A memorial service for Officer Kelly will be held on September 18, 2021, at the Denham Springs High School auditorium. The service will be open to the public, and all are invited to attend and pay their respects to this brave and selfless officer.

