Officer shoots and kills Scott MacDonald in Des Plaines, Chicago suburb.

Scott MacDonald shooting : Police Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect in Des Plaines Mental Health Crisis

A man died after a police officer fired shots in Des Plaines, a suburb in northwest Chicago, on Wednesday night. According to the police, they were called to an apartment complex on Thatcher Street for a man who appeared to be having a mental health crisis and was breaking items. The man may have had access to a weapon similar to an axe or machete. Paramedics were on the scene when the situation quickly escalated, and the officer fired shots when the 55-year-old Scott MacDonald unexpectedly appeared in a common hallway. MacDonald later died at a local hospital, and the police have not yet confirmed if he was armed at the time of the shooting or how he died. The officer who fired shots is now on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing. Asal Rezaei, a general assignment reporter, wrote this article for CBS Chicago.

News Source : Asal Rezaei,Elyssa Kaufman

