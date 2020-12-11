Officer Tyler Avery Herndon shot Dead : Joshua Tyler Funk, 24, charged with murder.

A Mount Holly, North Carolina police officer was shot and killed this morning. Officer Tyler Avery Herndon, who was just TWO DAYS shy of his 26th birthday, had been an officer with the Mount Holly PD for less than 2 years.

Charlotte-Meckelenburg Police Department said Mount Holly Police Officers were involved in a shooting that happened this morning in the 300 block of Beatty Dr. after officers engaged with an armed, breaking and entering suspect. The suspect and officer Herndon were shot. 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk has been charged with murder and is being taken to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, where he will remain in custody.

Two Mount Holly police officers and a Gaston County police officer were also involved in the incident. The three officers have been placed on administrative leave which is standard procedure.

