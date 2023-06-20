Official Identification of Wedding Bus Crash Victim Bec Mullen in her Obituary

Victims of Wedding Bus Crash Officially Identified

The family and friends of Bec Mullen are mourning her loss after she was identified as one of the victims of the wedding bus crash that occurred on Saturday night. Bec, who was just 23 years old, was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed.

The crash occurred when a bus carrying 20 people, including the wedding party, collided with a truck on the way to the reception. Bec was one of three people who lost their lives in the tragic accident, while many others were injured.

Bec’s family has released a statement expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this difficult time. They have asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

Our thoughts are with all of the families affected by this devastating event. May they find comfort and strength in the love of those around them.

