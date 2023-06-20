Official Identification of Wedding Bus Crash Victims: Kane Symons Obituary

Obituary: Kane Symons

The victim of the tragic wedding bus crash, Kane Symons, has been officially identified. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Kane was a kind and compassionate person who always put others first. He had a contagious laugh and a bright smile that lit up any room he entered. Kane was a dedicated husband and father, and he cherished his family above all else.

He was an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than cheering on his favorite teams with his friends and family. Kane was also passionate about his work in the construction industry and took great pride in his craftsmanship.

The loss of Kane has left a hole in the hearts of those who loved him. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, his humor, and his unwavering love for his family.

Rest in peace, Kane. Your memory will live on forever.

