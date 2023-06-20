Official Identification of Wedding Bus Crash Victims: Nadene McBride and Kyah McBride’s Obituary

Victims of Wedding Bus Crash Officially Identified: Nadene McBride and Kyah McBride

The tragic victims of the wedding bus crash in Otira Gorge, New Zealand have been identified as Nadene McBride and her daughter Kyah McBride. The mother and daughter were among the 26 passengers on board the bus that was carrying a wedding party. The accident occurred on Saturday, August 21st, 2021.

Nadene McBride, aged 48, was a beloved mother, wife, and friend. She was described as an incredibly kind and caring person who always put her family first. Nadene was a passionate gardener and enjoyed spending time outdoors. She worked as a nurse at Christchurch Hospital and was well-respected among her colleagues.

Kyah McBride, aged 7, was described as a bubbly and energetic child who loved animals and spending time with her family. She was a student at St. Mary’s School in Hokitika and was adored by her classmates and teachers.

The McBride family are deeply saddened by the loss of Nadene and Kyah and are requesting privacy during this difficult time. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

