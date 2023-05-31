Official Residence of Negombo Divisional Secretary Discovers Lifeless Body

Negombo Divisional Secretary Found Dead at Official Residence

The Negombo Divisional Secretary, Mr. D. H. P. G. Gunasekara, was found dead at his official residence on Tuesday morning. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway.

Who was Mr. Gunasekara?

Mr. Gunasekara was a respected government official who had served as the Divisional Secretary of Negombo for the past three years. He was known for his dedication and commitment to his work, and was highly regarded by his colleagues and the community.

The Discovery of the Body

According to reports, Mr. Gunasekara’s body was discovered by a member of his staff who had gone to his official residence to deliver some documents. Upon entering the house, the staff member found Mr. Gunasekara lying on the floor, unresponsive.

Investigation Underway

Following the discovery of Mr. Gunasekara’s body, the police were immediately informed, and an investigation was launched. The cause of death is yet to be determined, and the police are currently conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Shock and Grief

The news of Mr. Gunasekara’s death has come as a shock to his colleagues, friends, and the community. Many have expressed their grief and sadness at the loss of a dedicated and respected public servant.

Tributes Pour In

Tributes have been pouring in from across the country, with many people expressing their condolences and paying tribute to Mr. Gunasekara’s service to the community. The Minister of Public Administration, Mr. Ranjith Madduma Bandara, has also expressed his condolences and has ordered an immediate inquiry into the incident.

Final Thoughts

The death of Mr. Gunasekara is a tragic loss for the community and the country. He was a dedicated public servant who had worked tirelessly to improve the lives of the people he served. The investigation into his death is ongoing, and we hope that the authorities will be able to establish the cause of death and bring closure to this tragic incident.

