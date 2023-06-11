Officials: 2 Dead and 1 Injured in Kansas Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Late Friday night, a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer resulted in the death of two individuals and one injury. The officer had called for assistance around 9 pm near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City. Responding officers found five people and the officer near a white man, with three of the van’s occupants having been shot. Two victims, identified as Marcell T Nelson and Kristen Fairchild, died, and the third suffered minor injuries. The police officer was unharmed, and investigations are ongoing to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting and if anyone other than the officer used a weapon. In a separate incident in San Francisco, nine people were injured in a mass shooting near the intersection of 24th Street and Treat Avenue, with one victim in critical condition. The victims, aged 20 to 34 years, were attending a party hosted by a clothing store.

Kansas shooting Shooting incident in Kansas Fatal shooting in Kansas Gun violence in Kansas Police investigation of Kansas shooting

News Source : News9live

Source Link :Shooting in Kansas leaves 2 dead, one injured: Officials/