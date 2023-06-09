Officials confirm death of 48-year-old Willie Johnson in Kannapolis shooting: Obituary

Willie Johnson Obituary

Willie Johnson, a 48-year-old man, was tragically killed in a shooting incident in Kannapolis. According to officials, the incident occurred on [insert date and time].

Johnson was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and generous spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding Johnson’s death are currently under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to come forward and assist law enforcement officials.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Johnson’s family during this difficult time.

Kannapolis shooting Willie Johnson Obituary Homicide Crime investigation