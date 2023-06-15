Officials Confirm Fatal Shooting of Silver Spring Student Kevin Campos in Langley Park Area

Kevin Campos, Silver Spring Student Fatally Shot in Langley Park Area, Officials Say

Kevin Campos, a student from Silver Spring, was fatally shot in the Langley Park area, according to officials. The incident occurred on [insert date] at around [insert time].

Details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, but authorities are investigating the incident. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing a group of individuals fleeing the scene.

Campos was a well-liked student who was described by his peers as kind and hardworking. He was involved in numerous extracurricular activities and had a passion for music.

The school community is devastated by the loss of Campos and is offering support to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the authorities.

