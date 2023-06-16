Officials Confirm One Fatality in Wedgefield Court Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police lights were seen at the scene of a shooting on Thursday night in the 2500 block of Wedgefield Court in south Columbus. According to officials, one man, identified as Deyon Wade, aged 22, was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted. This incident marks the 26th homicide in Columbus since the start of the year, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s compiled list. The most recent homicide occurred on June 9, when a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Steam Mill Road. Updates on this ongoing story will be provided as new information is available.

Wedgefield Court shooting Fatal shooting on Wedgefield Court Gun violence in Wedgefield Court Police investigation of Wedgefield Court shooting Community response to Wedgefield Court tragedy

News Source : Kelby Hutchison

Source Link :One man dead after shooting on Wedgefield Court, officials say/