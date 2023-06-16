Officials Confirm One Fatality in Wedgefield Court Shooting Incident today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Police lights were seen at the scene of a shooting on Thursday night in the 2500 block of Wedgefield Court in south Columbus. According to officials, one man, identified as Deyon Wade, aged 22, was pronounced dead at 9:59 p.m. An autopsy will be conducted. This incident marks the 26th homicide in Columbus since the start of the year, according to the Ledger-Enquirer’s compiled list. The most recent homicide occurred on June 9, when a 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Steam Mill Road. Updates on this ongoing story will be provided as new information is available.
News Source : Kelby Hutchison
Source Link :One man dead after shooting on Wedgefield Court, officials say/