Officials Report Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Shaniya Robinson in West Garfield Park; Two Other Teens Injured

Shaniya Robinson Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Shaniya Robinson, a 17-year-old girl who was tragically killed in West Garfield Park. According to officials, two other teenagers were also injured in the incident.
Shaniya was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She had a bright future ahead of her and was loved by everyone who knew her. Her passing has left a deep void in our community.
We ask that you keep Shaniya’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shaniya.
- West Garfield Park shooting
- Teenage gun violence
- Chicago crime rates
- Community mourning
- Youth victimization