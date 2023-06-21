Officials Report Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old Shaniya Robinson in West Garfield Park; Two Other Teens Injured

Shaniya Robinson Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Shaniya Robinson, a 17-year-old girl who was tragically killed in West Garfield Park. According to officials, two other teenagers were also injured in the incident.

Shaniya was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. She had a bright future ahead of her and was loved by everyone who knew her. Her passing has left a deep void in our community.

We ask that you keep Shaniya’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Shaniya.

