Officials Report Suspect Killed by Officers in Reedley; Alfredo Cuevas Obituary

Alfredo Cuevas’ Obituary

Alfredo Cuevas, age 42, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Reedley, California. He was born on January 12, 1979, in Mexico and was a beloved father, husband, son, and friend.

Cuevas’ life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed by officers in Reedley. The incident occurred on June 23, 2021, when officers responded to a disturbance call in the area. According to officials, Cuevas was the suspect in the disturbance and was armed at the time of the incident.

The officers attempted to de-escalate the situation and requested that Cuevas drop his weapon. However, Cuevas refused to comply with their commands, and the situation escalated. The officers were forced to use lethal force, which resulted in Cuevas’ death.

Cuevas’ family and friends are devastated by his untimely passing and are seeking answers about the circumstances surrounding his death. They are urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and provide them with the answers they need to find closure.

Cuevas will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering love for his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

