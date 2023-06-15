Ogden man, Alex Lopez, killed in police shootout while engaged in altercation with woman outside bar

Alex Lopez, Ogden Man Killed in Police Shootout After Altercation Outside Bar with Woman

Alex Lopez, 35, of Ogden, was killed in a police shootout on Friday night after an altercation outside a local bar. According to witnesses, Lopez was seen fighting with a woman before shots were fired.

The police were called to the scene and attempted to intervene, but Lopez refused to comply with their orders. He then brandished a weapon and began firing at the officers, resulting in a shootout. Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman involved in the altercation was unharmed and is cooperating with the police investigation. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as per standard protocol.

Lopez’s family and friends are devastated by his loss and request privacy during this difficult time. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

Alex Lopez shooting Ogden police shootout Domestic dispute outside bar Alex Lopez death Ogden crime news