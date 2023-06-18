Ohio Amber Alert for Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez; Christian Salinas and Andrew Lopez named as suspects

Christian Salinas – focus keyword including suspect name from Ohio Amber Alert : Ohio Amber Alert for Nathaniel and Gabriel Lopez; suspect Christian Salinas or Andrew Lopez sought

Two children, Nathaniel Lopez (5 years old) and Gabriel Lopez (8 months old), have been reported missing from Cleveland, Ohio. An Amber Alert has been issued and authorities are urging anyone with information to call 911 immediately. The children were last seen at 1483 West 98th in Cleveland on Saturday, and the suspect, Christian or Chrisitan Salinas, is believed to be driving a red 2001 Toyota Camry with Ohio license plate number JEV5186. Another possible suspect is Andrew Lopez. If anyone sees Nathaniel, Gabriel, Salinas, or Lopez, they are urged to call 911 immediately or contact the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-5105 with any information that could aid in the investigation. Stay updated on this developing story by following @BNONews on Twitter or signing up for email alerts.

News Source : BNO News

