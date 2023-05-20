Ohio auto factory shooting: Ohio Auto Factory Shooting Results in One Fatality and One Injury

Ohio auto factory shooting: Ohio Auto Factory Shooting Results in One Fatality and One Injury

Posted on May 20, 2023

One person was killed and another injured in a targeted shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant. The male suspect entered the DMAX plant and opened fire, before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident occurred at around 9 pm local time and there is no current threat to the community. DMAX Ltd is a subsidiary of General Motors and employs around 800 people.

News Source : West Observer

1. Ohio auto factory shooting
2. Workplace violence incident
3. Fatal shooting at manufacturing plant
4. Employee injured in shooting
5. Police investigate shooting at Ohio factory

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *