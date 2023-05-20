Ohio auto factory shooting: Ohio Auto Factory Shooting Results in One Fatality and One Injury

One person was killed and another injured in a targeted shooting at an Ohio auto manufacturing plant. The male suspect entered the DMAX plant and opened fire, before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident occurred at around 9 pm local time and there is no current threat to the community. DMAX Ltd is a subsidiary of General Motors and employs around 800 people.

