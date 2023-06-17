Ohio father arrested for allegedly gunning down his three young sons

Chad Doerman, Ohio father who allegedly gunned down his three young sons, “just snapped,” says his father. : Ohio father Chad Doerman arrested for allegedly gunning down his three young sons

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old Ohio father, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing his three young sons. His father, Keith Doerman, who now resides in Port Richey, Florida with his wife, Gloria, said they are still trying to come to terms with what happened and have no answers. Keith Doerman believes that his son “just snapped” due to something going on in his life that he couldn’t handle anymore. The elder Doerman is unable to speak to Chad because authorities are not allowing him to do so. Harrowing police bodycam footage shows Chad Doerman calmly sitting next to his rifle after allegedly killing his three boys. The boys were three, four, and seven years old. Prosecutors allege that Doerman confessed to lining up his sons and executing them with a rifle. His daughter, Alexis, fled and screamed that he was “killing everyone.” Doerman is also accused of shooting the boys’ mother. He has been charged with aggravated murder. Keith Doerman said he had just visited Chad last week and that he seemed fine. He was a jokester and a fun-loving guy. Doerman insisted that Chad had no history of mental illness, strange behavior, or a criminal record. However, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Chad once choked his father in 2010. Chad Doerman pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, but the charges were dismissed a month later. Keith Doerman said that the story was wrong and that the judge dismissed the case. Chad Doerman posted several photos of his three young sons on his Facebook page, including one of him showing one boy how to fish.

Read Full story : Chad Doerman ‘snapped’ before allegedly shooting 3 sons dead: dad /

News Source : Dana Kennedy

Family tragedy Domestic violence Child murder Parental abuse Mental health awareness