Ohio father kills three young sons, wounds mother

Chad Doerman (suspect) : Ohio triple homicide: 3 young brothers allegedly shot and killed by father, Chad Doerman

The article reports that three young brothers, aged 7, 4, and 3, were allegedly shot and killed by their father, Chad Doerman, at their home in Ohio. The mother was also wounded in the incident. The police received two calls reporting the shooting and immediately responded to the scene. Despite their efforts, all three children died from their injuries. The mother was taken to the hospital and notified of her children’s deaths. Doerman was charged with three counts of aggravated murder and is currently being held without bond. The investigation is ongoing, and there are no other suspects. The article ends with a logo of ABC News.

News Source : Jon Haworth,Jessie DiMartino,Cristina Corujo

Family tragedy Gun violence Homicide Domestic dispute Criminal investigation