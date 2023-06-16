Ohio home shooting leaves three children dead and one woman injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a report from WKRC-TV, a man has been accused of shooting and killing three children and injuring a woman at a home in Monroe Township, Ohio on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m. and found three boys, aged 3, 4 and 7, with gunshot wounds outside the home. Despite life-saving efforts, the children died at the scene. A 34-year-old woman was also found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand and was taken to hospital. The suspect, Chad Doerman, 32, was arrested at the scene and is believed to be the father of the children. He has been charged with three counts of aggravated murder. Two 911 calls were made reporting the shooting, and a girl was seen running down the street saying her father was killing people. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office has not yet provided additional details about the incident. Monroe Township is located about 75 miles west of Columbus, Ohio.

Ohio shooting incident Gun violence in Ohio Tragic shooting in Ohio Family tragedy in Ohio Ohio community mourns shooting victims

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Three children killed, woman wounded in shooting at Ohio home/