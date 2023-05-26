Ohio inmate escape today : Ohio authorities on a manhunt for escaped prisoner

Ohio inmate on the run, police launch active search today 2023.

Henderson Police in Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate, Bradley Gillespie, who is considered armed and dangerous. He and another inmate escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution in Lima, Ohio on May 25. James Lee, the other inmate, was found and apprehended after a car chase. Gillespie is charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and other offenses. Police are asking for the public’s help and offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to Gillespie’s arrest.

News Source : Olivia Pollard,Aaron Chatman,Seth Austin

