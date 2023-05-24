Ohio inmate escape today : Ohio authorities on the lookout for escaped prisoner

Ohio authorities on a hunt for escaped inmate today 2023.

Two escaped inmates from Lima, Ohio are on the loose in the Tri-State area, with one being apprehended and the other still at large. Bradley Gillespie, who is wanted for murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and other offences, remains at large, with the US Marshals and Ohio State Highway Patrol offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his capture. Henderson Police have established a command post at the Hays Boat Ramp and continue to search the area.

News Source : Olivia Pollard,Seth Austin

