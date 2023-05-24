Ohio inmate search today : Ohio inmate on the loose, police launch search efforts

Ohio inmate still at large as police conduct active search today 2023.

Two inmates who escaped from Allen-Oakwood Correctional institution in Lima, Ohio, have been spotted in a stolen car in Kentucky. The vehicle was pursued by police before it crashed, and the two occupants fled. One has been captured, but the other, Bradley Gillespie, remains at large. US Marshals and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to his arrest. Gillespie is charged with murder, breaking and entering, theft, assault, and a number of other offenses.

