Derek J. Honacher : Ohio man accused of attacking family member with ax stopped by victim’s dog

An Ohio man, Derek J. Honacher, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly attacking a family member with an ax. However, the attack was stopped by the victim’s dog, who bit Honacher multiple times. Honacher was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and the incident remains under investigation. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth praised the bravery of the victim’s dog and the invaluable support that animals can provide in dangerous situations.

