Ohio man arrested for attempted murder after attacking family member with ax, stopped by victim’s dog

Derek J. Honacher (suspect) : Ohio man accused of attacking family member with ax stopped by victim's dog

An Ohio man, Derek J. Honacher, was arrested and charged with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a family member with an ax. However, the attack was stopped by the victim’s dog, who bit Honacher multiple times, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Honacher was arrested and taken to a hospital in Columbus for treatment of injuries inflicted by the dog. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth praised the bravery of animal companions and the invaluable support they provide in dangerous situations. The incident is still under investigation.

Man accused of attacking family member with ax stopped by victim's dog

News Source : Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

