Ohio man arrested in connection to death of Natalie Martin in Myrtle Beach

“Murder of Natalie Martin” : Ohio man arrested in connection to the death of Natalie Martin in Myrtle Beach

An Ohio man, Blake Linkous, was arrested by South Carolina authorities in connection to the death of 18-year-old Natalie Martin from Roseville, Ohio at Myrtle Beach. Linkous was charged with murder and allegedly strangled Martin, causing her death. Martin was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room on Maison Drive in Myrtle Beach and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

