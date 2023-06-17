Ohio man Douglas Streeter identified as victim of 1976 cold case murder in Belle Glade-area cane field

Douglas Streeter victim name : “Skeletal Remains Identified as Douglas Streeter, Cold-Case Investigators Seek His Killer”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office has identified the skeletal remains of a man found in a Belle Glade-area cane field nearly 50 years ago as Douglas Streeter, an Ohio man who disappeared in 1976 while visiting Florida with friends. Streeter was 29 years old at the time of his disappearance, and his remains were found in October of that year. Investigators determined he had been shot and killed, and the case was added to PBSO’s Nameless Unidentified Human Remains case files. Cold-case investigators are now seeking information on Streeter’s killer and have offered a $3,000 reward for any tips. Genealogy technology has played a prominent role in other recent PBSO cases, including the identification of a Broward County teen whose skeletal remains were found tied to a tree in North Palm Beach in 1974.

