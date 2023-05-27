Ohio man Robert Mieczkowski dies in Chautauqua Lake boat accident

Posted on May 27, 2023

A 66-year-old man from Ohio met his demise after falling overboard from a boat on Chautauqua Lake on Friday morning, as reported by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office. Upon receiving a call about a fisherman who had fallen overboard at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday, authorities located a boat that matched the description in the Bemus Point area and found a person in the water. The victim was identified as Robert Mieczkowski of Wintersville, Ohio, and was declared dead shortly after. Aidan Joly, a Canisius College alumnus, joined the News 4 team in 2022 and has more of his work featured on the website.

News Source : Aidan Joly

