Ohio man Scott Keber charged with arson in connection with string of barn fires

Scott Keber : Ohio Man Scott Keber Charged with Arson in Connection to Barn Fires

A man from rural Ohio City has been identified as the target of a secret indictment handed down by a grand jury relating to a series of barn fires in Van Wert County earlier this year. 31-year-old Scott Keber has been charged with seven counts of aggravated arson, eight counts of fourth-degree felony arson, and one misdemeanor count of arson. The charges stem from investigations into rural fires that took place in Van Wert County and Mercer County between January and March. Keber appeared in court for an arraignment hearing. The state fire marshal had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting the fires.

News Source : LimaOhio.com

