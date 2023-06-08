Ohio man Scott Keber charged with arson in connection with string of rural fires

“Scott Keber arson charges” : Rural Ohio City man charged with arson in connection with Van Wert County barn fires

A man from rural Ohio City has been revealed as the intended target of a secret indictment issued by a grand jury in connection with a series of barn fires in Van Wert County earlier this year. Scott Keber, 31, has been charged with seven counts of aggravated arson, which are first-degree felonies, eight counts of fourth-degree felony arson and one count of misdemeanor arson. The charges arose from investigations into rural fires that occurred between January and March of this year. The state fire marshal and investigators offered a $5,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for starting the fires. Five fires occurred between late January and early March, with four taking place in Van Wert County and one in Mercer County. Keber appeared in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday morning. The fire marshal’s office stated that the fires caused significant property damage and posed a serious threat to the community. They urged the public to come forward with any information that may help bring those responsible to justice.

News Source : J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio

