Ohio rape suspect today : Man from Ohio alleged of committing home invasion and sexually assaulting a woman

Ohio rape suspect today : Man from Ohio alleged of committing home invasion and sexually assaulting a woman

Posted on May 22, 2023

Alleged Rape and Burglary Committed by Ohio Man in a Woman’s Home today 2023.
A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Toledo, Ohio, and raping her. The victim called 911 after the suspect broke a window and informed police that she had been raped by the man, named as Rodrick Neal, 32. Investigations are ongoing.

News Source : WTOL Newsroom

  1. Ohio rape case
  2. Home invasion rape
  3. Accused rapist Ohio
  4. Breaking and entering rape
  5. Criminal charges rape Ohio
Post Views: 12

Leave a Reply