Ohio rape suspect today : Man from Ohio alleged of committing home invasion and sexually assaulting a woman

Alleged Rape and Burglary Committed by Ohio Man in a Woman’s Home today 2023.

A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Toledo, Ohio, and raping her. The victim called 911 after the suspect broke a window and informed police that she had been raped by the man, named as Rodrick Neal, 32. Investigations are ongoing.

Read Full story : Ohio man accused of breaking into home, raping woman /

News Source : WTOL Newsroom

Ohio rape case Home invasion rape Accused rapist Ohio Breaking and entering rape Criminal charges rape Ohio