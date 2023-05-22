Ohio rape suspect today : Man from Ohio alleged of committing home invasion and sexually assaulting a woman

Alleged Rape and Burglary Committed by Ohio Man in a Woman’s Home today 2023.
A man has been arrested and charged with aggravated burglary after allegedly breaking into a woman’s home in Toledo, Ohio, and raping her. The victim called 911 after the suspect broke a window and informed police that she had been raped by the man, named as Rodrick Neal, 32. Investigations are ongoing.
Read Full story :Ohio man accused of breaking into home, raping woman/
News Source : WTOL Newsroom
