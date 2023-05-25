“Ohio seat belt usage”: What is the percentage of Ohio drivers wearing their seat belts?

Ohio Sees a Drop in Seat Belt Compliance Rate, Posing a Threat to Road Safety

A recent study conducted by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office has indicated a concerning drop in the state’s seat belt compliance rate. According to the study, the rate decreased from 84.1% in 2021 to 80.8% in 2022, which is the lowest rate recorded since 2005. This news comes as local law enforcement agencies have teamed up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign, a national effort to increase seat belt enforcement to improve road safety.

The study also showed that Ohio’s seat belt compliance rate remained below the national rate of 91.6%. Furthermore, the rate of unbelted fatalities in Ohio has remained consistently high, with 527 Ohioans killed in traffic crashes in 2022 alone. This marks the third year that the state’s unbelted fatality rate has been above 60%.

The counties with the lowest and highest overall compliance rates were also identified in the study. Cuyahoga County was ranked the lowest, with an overall compliance rate of 59%, while Guernsey County had the highest compliance rate at 84.9%. Franklin County had a higher compliance rate of 82.8%.

The study also provided a breakdown of compliance rates in several central Ohio counties, listed in ascending order from lowest to highest compliance rates. Ross County had a compliance rate of 74.1%, followed by Perry County with 75.6%, Fayette County with 76.5%, and Hocking County with 76.6%. Pickaway County had a compliance rate of 77.0%, while Madison County had a rate of 78.4% and Licking County had a rate of 79.9%. Franklin County had a compliance rate of 82.8%, followed by Coshocton County with 83.7% and Scioto County with 84.8%. The top five counties with the highest compliance rates were Guernsey County with 84.9%, Muskingum County with 87.9%, Athens County with 87.4%, Fairfield County with 89.1%, and Hardin County with 90.0%.

The study also found that trucks had the lowest compliance rate of any vehicle, with heavy trucks having a compliance rate of 76.3% and light trucks having a compliance rate of 77.7%.

In Ohio, a seat belt violation is considered a secondary offense, meaning that officers can only pull over a driver who isn’t wearing a seat belt if they commit a separate primary violation, such as speeding or running a red light.

The drop in Ohio’s seat belt compliance rate is concerning, as it poses a threat to road safety. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Click It or Ticket campaign aims to increase seat belt enforcement and remind drivers and passengers to buckle up. With the support of law enforcement agencies, it is hoped that the compliance rate will improve and the number of unbelted fatalities will decrease.

News Source : Rachel Ramsey

Source Link :How many Ohio drivers are wearing their seat belts/