Ohio Shooting: 3 Children Killed and Man in Custody, Reports NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth today.

According to WKRC-TV, a man reportedly shot and killed three children and wounded a woman at a home in Ohio on Thursday afternoon. The police arrived at the Monroe Township residence just before 4:30 p.m. and discovered three boys, aged 3, 4, and 7, with gunshot wounds. Despite attempts to revive them, the children died at the scene. A 34-year-old woman was also found outside with a gunshot wound to her hand and was taken to hospital. Chad Doerman, believed to be the father of the children, was taken into custody and charged with three counts of aggravated murder. Two 911 calls were made, with one reporting that children had been shot and a girl was seen running down the street saying her father was killing people. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office has yet to confirm the news report or provide additional details. Monroe Township is approximately 75 miles (120 km) west of Columbus, Ohio.

