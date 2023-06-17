Ohio Shooting: Chad Doerman’s Wife Allegedly Murders Three Young Sons, Shocks Family today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chad Doerman, a 32-year-old man from Clermont County, Ohio, has been accused of fatally shooting his three sons aged seven, three, and four with a rifle. He was arrested on June 15, 2023, and charged with three counts of aggravated murder. While his wife’s name is currently under review, it is known that he tried to kill her as well but she survived and has not been identified yet. Chad and his wife have four children together, including the three sons he murdered and a stepdaughter who survived the shooting and escaped the home. Chad’s full name is Chad Doerman, and he is a British national who follows the Christian religion. His educational background is currently unknown.

Ohio shooting tragedy Chad Doerman’s family Domestic violence and homicide Impact on the local community Mental health and gun control policies

