Ohio shooting deaths lead to murder charges against Chad Doerman for killing 3 boys today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Officials have reported that three young brothers were killed in a shooting in Ohio on Thursday night, and their father has been charged with their murders. Chad Doerman, 32, has been arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated murder in the deaths of his 3, 4, and 7-year-old sons. The shooting occurred in a rural, wooded area in Monroe Township, approximately 25 miles southeast of Cincinnati. The boys’ mother was also outside the home with a gunshot wound to the hand when deputies arrived. The bodies of the boys were taken for autopsies, and grief counselors will be made available for students affected by the incident.

Ohio shooting Chad Doerman trial Murder charges Three boys killed Criminal investigation

News Source : Quinlan Bentley

Source Link :Chad Doerman charged with murder in 3 boys Ohio shooting deaths/