Ohio Shooting: Man in Custody After Killing Three Children – NBC Connecticut today.

According to WKRC-TV, on Thursday afternoon, a man allegedly killed three children and injured a woman with a gunshot at an Ohio home. The police arrived at the scene in Monroe Township before 4:30 p.m. and found three boys, aged 3, 4, and 7, outside the home with gunshot wounds. Although the officers tried to save their lives, the children died at the scene. A 34-year-old woman, who was not identified, suffered a gunshot to her hand and was taken to the hospital. Chad Doerman, 32, who was believed to be the children’s father, was detained at the scene and charged with three counts of aggravated murder. Two 911 calls were made, reporting that children had been shot and a girl was running down the street, saying her father was killing people. The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the news report or provide additional details of the shooting. Monroe Township is located approximately 75 miles (120 km) west of Columbus, Ohio.

