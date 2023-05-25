Ohio teacher faces assault charges for allegedly throwing 9-year-old student across classroom

Garrett Pelz assault charges : Special education teacher faces assault charges for allegedly throwing 9-year-old boy across classroom in Ohio

An Ohio elementary school special education teacher, Garrett Pelz, has been charged with two counts of assault after allegedly throwing a 9-year-old boy across a classroom. The boy’s mother, Marcela Graciani, received a call while at work informing her of the incident. She is concerned that Pelz works with students who have mental health issues and believes that they may have to deal with more trauma due to the alleged incident. Pelz has entered a not guilty plea and has been released on his own recognizance. Toledo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent James Gant has placed Pelz on paid administrative leave during an internal investigation, and the district cannot comment on specifics of the alleged incident. This is the second recent incident in which a school district employee has allegedly assaulted a student.

