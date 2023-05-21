Ohio triplets named co-valedictorians and salutatorian at McKinley High School : Ohio triplets named co-valedictorians and salutatorian at high school graduation ceremony in Sebring

Ohio Triplets Named Co-Valedictorians of McKinley High School Class of 2023, Salutatorian Also Announced

During their high school graduation ceremony, triplets from Ohio, Caydin Barker, Sadie Barker, and Gage Barker, will take center stage, as reported by various television stations. Caydin and Sadie have been named co-valedictorians of the McKinley High School Class of 2023, while Gage has been named the salutatorian. The siblings have big plans for their future education, with Caydin planning to major in electrical engineering and eventually earn a master’s degree in business administration, Sadie planning to pursue a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and then attend law school to become a patent attorney, and Gage planning to enroll in an electrical lineman trade school and join an apprenticeship program. The triplets credit their parents and teachers for their support and guidance throughout their school years. Sadie has already won $15,000 in scholarships, while Caydin has earned $10,000, and both were named recipients of the Edward J. Debartolo Scholarship.

